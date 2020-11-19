New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Candy Kitchen Gingerbread Chalet Kit
$10 $20
free shipping w/ $25

That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • pad your order to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee
  • 5 pre-baked gingerbread panels
  • 5 types of candy
  • white ready-to-use icing
  • decorating bag
  • tip and instruction sheet
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
