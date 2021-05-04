Candles & Home Fragrance at Belk: 50% off

Shop candle holders, soy candles, 3-wick candles, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9th!
- Pictured is the Kringle French Lavender 3-Wick Soy 14.5-Oz. Candle for $14 (half off).
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Apply coupon code "BKONRIPC" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Ships from and sold by EUUYY-US via Amazon.
- anti-slip backing
- machine washable
Apply coupon code "SLPDMPZ3" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Lucksen via Amazon.
- Emits flame colored light
- IP55 weatherproof
- Fits a 4" post top
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "PJFT4QRX" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Colorful at this price.
- Sold by Befinr via Amazon.
- measures 8.26" x 4.33"
- includes rose, wooden base, LED string lights, and glass dome
It's $9 under our March mention, $105 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
Save 87% and get the best price we found by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $9 or is free with orders over $49.
- 8 glow-in-the-dark bean bags in 2 colors
- 2 light-up target boards
- boards fold and store the bags
Save on over 10 choices for the whole family, with prices from only $2. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Pajamarama Red Truck Family Matching Pajamas Collection for $8.50 ($26 off).
You'd pay $3 for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register