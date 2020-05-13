Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $80 off list. Buy Now at eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $13 savings and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price in general for a sewing kit with all the accessories.) Buy Now at Wayfair
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
Save on ASICS men's, women's, and kids' footwear, clothing, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $3, and a rare store with stock. Buy Now at Adorama
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
Clip the $2 coupon and apply code "30KB5K2A" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register