Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $13 savings and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price in general for a sewing kit with all the accessories.) Buy Now at Wayfair
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
That's $41 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
Save over 30% after applying code "ATLCMNEN". Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register