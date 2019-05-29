GamerCandy via Walmart offers the Canary All-In-One 1080p Security System in White for $49.77 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 although most retailers charge $80 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • 147° wide angle lens
  • two-way canary talk
  • audio recording, night vision, and smart streaming
  • monitors air quality, temperature, and humidity