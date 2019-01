As a result of a class action settlement, customers who purchased Canada Dry Ginger Ale products may be entitled to an estimated $40 payment (with documentation of loss; there's also eligibility for up to $5.20 without ). The suit alleges that these products were wrongfully labelled as "made from real ginger".Affected customers must have purchased these items between January 1, 2013 to December 19, 2018 in all states except California (from December 28, 2012 to June 26, 2018 there). Claims must be filled March 19, 2019. Click here for more information about this settlement, including alternative options to take.