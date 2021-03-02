eBay · 1 hr ago
Campmoy Adjustable Dumbbell
$120 $240
free shipping

It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
  • $113.99 each for 2.
  • $110.39 each for 3.
  • $107.99 each for 4 or more.
  • smooth switch mechanism
  • non-slip grip
  • adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
  • Expires 3/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
