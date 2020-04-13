Open Offer in New Tab
Tractor Supply Co. · 1 hr ago
Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24" Propane Gas Smoker
$250 $318
curbside pickup

That's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.

Tips
  • Home Depot and Amazon match this price.
  • Opt for curbside in-store pickup to avoid the $30 shipping fee.
Features
  • temperatures from 160° F to 400° F
  • 3 damper valves
  • Model: SMV24S
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
