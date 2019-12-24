Open Offer in New Tab
Dick's Sporting Goods · 51 mins ago
Camp Chef Flat Top Grill 475 LC
$180 $250
$5 shipping

That's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Features
  • Two 12,000 BTU burners
  • Non-stick True Seasoned griddle surface comes ready-to-cook
  • Cold rolled steel griddle for even cooking
  • Adjustable leg levers
  • Includes grease tray, catch bucket, and micro-adjustable griddle levers
  • Includes propane tank holder (tank not included)
