Today only, 13 Deals offers the Camelion 60-LED Rechargeable Magnetic Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Panamalar US Store via Amazon offers the Panamalar 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "C2WQ7O2Y" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's tied with out mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
