Walmart · 1 hr ago
$97 $183
free shipping
Walmart offers the Camco RV 30-Foot 50-Amp Male/Female PowerGrip Extension Cord for $97.20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, excluding the mention below. Buy Now
Tips
- A close price: Amazon has it for $99.14 with free shipping.
Features
- Adjustable cord organizer with carry handle
- Molded power grip
- Model: 55195
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Southwire 50-Foot 3-Prong Outdoor Extension Cord
$26 $41
free shipping
Amazon offers the Southwire 50-Foot 3-Prong Outdoor Extension Cord for $26.48 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 12-gauge wire & reinforced blades
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel w/ 4 Outlets
$16 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Woods 25-Foot Extension Cord Reel with Four Outlets for $16.28 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Orico 8-Outlet 5-USB Power Strip
$13 $33
free shipping
Orico Technology via Amazon offers its Orico 8-Outlet 5-USB Surge Protector Power Strip in 8A5U-V1-WH for $32.99. Coupon code "NKA8DO5L" cuts that to $13.20. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week, $20 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 5-foot power cord
- 8 AC outlets
- 5 USB charging ports
- ETL, FCC, RoHS, and DOE certified
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Woods 50-Foot Heavy Duty All-Weather Extension Cord
$19 $29
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Woods 50-Foot Heavy Duty All-Weather Extension Cord for $19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- oil resistant thick vinyl jacket
- 14 gauge 3-pronged extension cord with reinforced blades
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Camco Deluxe Camping Kitchen/Grill Table
$137 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the Camco Deluxe Camping Kitchen/Grill Table for $137.48 with free shipping. That's $13 off list and tied with our February mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel top
- wash tub
- lantern holder
- Model: 51097
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Camco Adjustable Broom and Dustpan
$12 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Camco Adjustable Broom and Dustpan for $12.24 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- handle extends from 24" to 52"
- broom head adjusts to different angles
- dustpan clips onto the handle
- Model: 43623
