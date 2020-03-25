Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 35 mins ago
Cambridge Silversmiths Madison Satin 89-Piece Flatware Set
$50
free shipping

That's $15 less than Bed Bath & Beyond charges for the 60-piece set. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes 24 teaspoons, 24 salad forks, 12 dinner spoons, 12 dinner forks, 12 dinner knives, 1 serving spoon, 1 pierced serving spoon, 1 serving fork, 1 butter knife, and 1 sugar spoon
  • 18/0 stainless steel construction
  • Satin finish
  • 25-year limited warranty
