Cambridge Silversmiths Felicity Sand 20-Piece Flatware Set for $22

Macy's · 25 mins ago
$22 $65
free shipping w/ $25
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
- 18/0 stainless steel
- polished mirror finish
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/7/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Cambridge Silversmiths Mena Sand 40-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set w/ Caddy
$40 $90
free shipping w/ $45
That's $14 under QVC's shipped price, although you'd pay at least $63 anywhere else. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping fee.
Features
- includes 8 each of dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, salad/dessert forks, and teaspoons, plus a chrome storage buffet
- Model: 425540CJB2DS
Amazon · 3 days ago
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife
$15 for Prime members $19
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Enoking Serbian Hand Forged Butcher Knife
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
Features
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Enoking 7" Santoku Knife
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GU8Z4DW7" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
Features
- high carbon steel blade
- ergonomic handle
- full tang
Amazon · 4 days ago
Farberware Edgekeeper Carbon Steel Cleaver
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 6" blade
- protective sheath with built-in sharpener
- Model: 5209950
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Labor Day Sale
Up to 60% off + extra 10% to 20% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Clearance Sale
25% to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Levi's Men's Jeans at Macy's
from $20
free shipping w/ $25
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Levi's Men's Hats at Macy's
40% off
free shipping w/ $25
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
