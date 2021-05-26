Cambridge Silversmiths 89-Pc. Flatware Set w/ 5-Pc. Hostess Set for $58
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Cambridge Silversmiths 89-Pc. Flatware Set w/ 5-Pc. Hostess Set
$58 $86
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Swirl Sand at this price.
Features
  • set includes service for 12, plus 1 serving spoon; 1 slotted serving spoon; 1 cold meat fork; 1 sugar shell; and 1 butter knife
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Walmart Cambridge Silversmiths
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register