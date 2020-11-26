Add some warmth and eye-catching aesthetics to any room when you shop and save on this selection of over 70 different fireplaces. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cambridge 42" Fan-Forced Electric Fireplace for $229.60 (a low by $17).
Apply coupon code "3GWMT5YP" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Water Prosper Inc. via Amazon.
- 3 second heat up
- low noise
- intelligent temperature control
- overheat protection
Apply coupon code "271096" to save a total of $81 off list and make this the best price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $18.49 shipping fee.
- 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
- heats up to 3,000 square feet
- 10-ft. hose and regulator included
- requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
- Model: MH125FAV
That's a $125 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
- Model: HP01
Apply code "271096" to get the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $59 shipping charge.
- power exhaust for vetical and horizontal venting
- right or left side piping
- tubular heat exchanger and spark ignition 3 Amp draw
- Model: F260550
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
