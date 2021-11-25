Save on a dozen fireplace styles, most of which show their discounts after you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cambridge 19.4" Fan-Forced Electric Fireplace for $209.99 in-cart (low by $61).
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 7.5-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $159.99 ($100 off).
Save on inflatables, weathervanes, bird feeders, boot trays, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Airblown Bumble in Suspenders 3.5-Foot Inflatable for $39.99 (best shipped price we could find by $9).
Apply coupon code "BB4EMIDW" to save $30. For further comparison, it's $13 under the best price we could find for a similar item at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunlight-Solar via Amazon.
- measures 71" x 38" x 34"
- built-in fan
- self-inflates in one minute
- built-in LED lights
- includes 2 stakes and ties
Shop chandeliers, work lights, ceiling fans, pendant lights, wall lights, landscape lighting, vanity lighting, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Hydra 70" Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote for $244.98 ($15 off).
- Bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.99 (store pickup may also be available).
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register