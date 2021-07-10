Cambridge Beacon Mirror 45-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $36
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cambridge Beacon Mirror 45-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$36 $80
free shipping

It's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Apply coupon code "JULY" to get this price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 8 salad forks
  • 8 dinner forks
  • 8 dinner spoons
  • 8 teaspoons
  • 8 dinner knives
  • 5-piece serving set
  • dishwasher safe
Details
  • Code "JULY"
  • Expires 7/13/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
