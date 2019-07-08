New
JCPenney · 50 mins ago
$56
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cambridge 60-Piece Grady Flatware Set for 12 for $69.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" cuts that to $55.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18/0 stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
- 12 each of dinner knives, dinner forks, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and salad forks
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
Features
- made of stainless steel
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
Amazon · 5 days ago
T·G·Y Knife Set 5-Piece Kitchen Knives Set
$23 $40
free shipping
Triplemen via Amazon offers the T·G·Y Knife Set 5-Piece Kitchen Knives Set for $39.99. Coupon code "GPIPEYVO" drops the price to $22.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 3CR14 High Nitrogen Martensite stainless steel
- ergonomic handle
- non-slip
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
IKEA · 2 days ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Cutlery Set
$40 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 1 8" chef's knife, bread knife, and sharpening steel
- 1 6" Nakiri knife
- 1 5" utility knife
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 1 3.5" paring knife
- 1 pair of kitchen shears
- Model: 121205.14R
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sky Light 8" Serrated Bread Knife
$7 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Skylight US via Amazon offers the Sky Light 8" Serrated Bread Knife for $23.95. Coupon code "X2JYJU6P" drops the price to $7.18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from May, $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German high carbon stainless steel
- triple rivets reinforced
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C-6458
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife
$29 $60
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Daimyo Series Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife for $59.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "SZU5H8LG" to cut the price to $29. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from last month, $31 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel cutting core
- 5" triple-riveted G10 handle
- includes sheath and case
New
JCPenney · 48 mins ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$17 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" drops that to $16.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
JCPenney · 3 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
JCPenney · 5 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 30 mins ago
Women's Sunglasses at JCPenney
from $8
JCPenney takes at least 60% off a selection of women's sunglasses with prices starting from $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $12 off and some of the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends June 30 Shop Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer
$111 $140
free shipping
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140.00. Clip the $15 off on-page coupon and apply code "5WXV436F" drops the price to $111. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 304 stainless steel w/ black piano-bake-paint plating
- 5 hooks
- mounting clip
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
