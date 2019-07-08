New
Cambridge 60-Piece Grady Flatware Set for 12
$56
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cambridge 60-Piece Grady Flatware Set for 12 for $69.99. Coupon code "9GOSHOP" cuts that to $55.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • dishwasher safe
  • 12 each of dinner knives, dinner forks, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and salad forks
  Expires 7/8/2019
