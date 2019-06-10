New
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 30% off select Calvin Klein women's apparel via coupon code "FRIEND". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon and via pickup:
- Calvin Klein Women's Lace-Flower A-Line Dress for $48.99 ($91 off)
- Calvin Klein Women's Sleeveless Wrap-Hem Dress for $74.89 (pictured, $44 off)
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Logo Jeans
$26 $128
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Logo Jeans in Dark Indigo for $25.56. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes 32x32 to 40x32
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Pants
$24 $58
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Convoy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts the price to $24.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $34 off list, and the second best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Pad your order to over $24.99 to receive a free Esquire men's chain bracelet.
- available in select sizes from 29x30 to 40x32
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Merve Slip-On Loafers
$40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men's Merve Slip-On Loafers in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Men's X-Slim Performance Shirt
$22
pickup at Macy's
It's $53 off
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Steel Extra-Slim Fit Non-Iron Performance Herringbone Dress Shirt in several colors (Mist pictured) for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from 13.5 to 17.5-36/37.
Lululemon · 3 wks ago
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
Deals from $9
free shipping
They keep making too much and selling it cheap
Lululemon continues to discount a selection of men's, women's, and girls' apparel and accessories in its We Made Too Much sale sections. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Accessories start from $9, men's shorts start from $39, women's tops from $29, men's tops from $29, and women's yoga pants from $59.
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Women's Twisted Fleece Pullover
$15 $69
free shipping
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Calvin Klein Women's Twisted Fleece Pullover in several colors (Magenta pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $15.19. With free shipping, that's $54 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL (M in Magenta only)
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim-Fit Suit
$140 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim-Fit Wool Suit in Navy for $199.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts the price to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last month, the lowest price we could find by $120, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 38 to 50
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Calvin Klein Men's Supima Cotton Sweater
$29 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Calvin Klein directly and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
