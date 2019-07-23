- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Varsity-Stripe High-Low Hem Hoodie in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers two Izod Women's Fitted Fleece Pullover Hoodies in White or Salmon for $27.98. Add two to cart and apply coupon code "DN6" to cut the price to $6. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for two by $12. (For further reference, we saw one sweater for $8 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Evostripe Full-Zip Hoodie in several colors (Medium Gray Heather pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "9DXV-V1BA-V0ON-MD7L" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $2 less in January. It's available in select sizes from S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Today only, Macy's takes 65% to 75% off select regular-price women's shoes via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Foundation Graphic Trucker Jacket in BMX Light Blue Stone for $33.56. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Palace Blue or Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
