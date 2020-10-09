New
Belk · 32 mins ago
Calvin Klein Women's Sleeveless Floral Print High-Low Belted Waist Dress
$21 $23
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE" for a savings of $2, which puts it $2 under our mention from last week, $109 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Belk

  • It's available in Ochre Multi.
  • Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may be available in some areas.)
  • Code "CLEARANCE"
freezimmerman
comes up as $128.79 on clearance
5 days 12 hr ago