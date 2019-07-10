New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$50 $90
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Scuba Midi Fit & Flare Dress with Pockets in Blossom for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although most retailers charge $94 or more. Buy Now
- available in sizes 2 to 16
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Women's Lace-Flower A-Line Dress
$50 $139
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Lace-Flower A-Line Dress in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $89 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was a buck less a month ago. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 2 to 12
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Performance Women's Hoodie Dress
$35 $69
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Hoodie Dress in several colors (Pearl Grey Heather pictured) for $34.50 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Calvin Klein Women's Tulip-Sleeve Sheath Dress
$70 $119
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Tulip-Sleeve Sheath Dress in Blossom or Black for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15, although most sellers charge $119 or more. Buy Now
- Calvin Klein charges the same for the Regatta option
- Available in sizes 2 to 16
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Temofon via Amazon offers its Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress in several colors (Apricot pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "IBCT7KTS" cuts the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress
$39 $98
free shipping
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68.
Update: Now ships for free. Buy Now
Update: Now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
Apt. 9 Women's Challis Maxi Dress
$20 $40
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Apt. 9 Women's Challis Maxi Dress in several colors (Orange Leaf pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's · 20 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 38 mins ago
Men's Dress Shirts at Macy's
from $10
free shipping
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of men's dress shirts with prices starting at $9.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $35 and the best free shipping offer we've seen from Macy's in nearly a year. Shop Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit
$100 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Supima Cotton Sweater
$29 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Calvin Klein directly and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
