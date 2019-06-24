New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$59 $130
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Sheath Dress in Cream Multi for $69.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" drops it to $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 2 to 16.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Calvin Klein Women's Tulip-Sleeve Sheath Dress
$70 $119
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Tulip-Sleeve Sheath Dress in Blossom or Black for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15, although most sellers charge $119 or more. Buy Now
- Calvin Klein charges the same for the Regatta option
Features
- Available in sizes 2 to 16
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 10 to 16
Amazon · 4 days ago
Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Temofon via Amazon offers its Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress in several colors (Apricot pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "IBCT7KTS" cuts the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress
$12 $44
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress in Black or Navy for $17. Apply coupon code "REA472" to cut that to $11.90. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Inventory Clearance
Macy's discounts nearly 17,000 items to clearance during its Inventory Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit
$20 $101
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 under our April mention, $81 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20-pocket over-door organizer
- 6-shelf hanging organizer
- expanding hanging bar
- 2 x large mesh front bin drawers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Merve Slip-On Loafers
$40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men's Merve Slip-On Loafers in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Supima Cotton Sweater
$29 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Calvin Klein directly and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
