Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Ombre Space-Dyed High-Waist Leggings in Beige for $29.50. Coupon code "3DAY" cuts it to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $12 under our mention from six days ago, $41 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes S to XL. Deal ends March 13.