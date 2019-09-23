Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $41 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Cherfly via Amazon offers the Gemyse Women's Sleeveless Swing Dress with Pockets in several colors (01 Floral Blue V pictured) for $18.98. Clip the 5% on page coupon and apply coupon code "QCS6DGOI" to cut that to $10.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck less than our mention from a week ago, $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the No Boundaries Women's Tunic Dress in several colors (Blue Sapphire pictured) for $9.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Grommet-Laced Maxi Dress in Black or Ivy for $55.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's a savings of $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's a savings of $495 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $21 less in our July mention. Buy Now
