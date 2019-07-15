New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$60 $148
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Teodora Jacquard Signature Medium Tote in several colors (Khaki/Brown/Gold pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 11.5" double handles
- snap closure
- 1 front slip pocket & 2 back slip pockets
- 1 interior zip pocket & 2 slip pockets
- fits iPad Mini
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote
$63 $158
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color by $43. Buy Now
Features
- 14" double handles
- One interior zip pocket and four slip pockets
Macy's · 3 days ago
Coach Floral Highline Tote
$117 $195
free shipping
Macy's offers the Coach Floral Highline Tote in several colors (Black/Silver pictured) for $117 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- measures 14-1/4" x 12-1/4" x 4-1/4"
- 9-3/4" strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Time and Tru Valerie Crossbody
$7 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Time and Tru Valerie Crossbody in several styles (Nude pictured) for $6.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic closure
- zippered pockets
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Solid Raincoat
$75 $350
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Solid Raincoat in Black for $99.99. Apply coupon code "JULY" to drop it to $74.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $275 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 40S to 48R
Macy's · 17 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Printed Sheath Dress
$50 $129
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Sheath Dress in Cream Multi for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 2 to 14
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
