Ending today, Macy's takes 60% to 70% off a selection of Calvin Klein suits and suit separates. Plus, coupon code "WKND" cuts an extra 20% off further select styles. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Ultra-Flex Solid Linen Sport Coat in several colors (Light Beige pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $47.99. Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $22 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $173.) Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Pronto Uomo Platinum Men's Modern Fit Suit Separates Coat in Black Pinstripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from last month, $395 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers its Nordstrom Rack Men's Woven Two-Button Notch Lapel Sport Coat in Grey or Black for $50.61. With $7.95 for shipping, that's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the The North Face Men's Patch Zip Hoodie in Black or Red for $45. Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, it adds $10.95; in-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now
