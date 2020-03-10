Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Calvin Klein Rachel Tote
$56 $74
That's $92 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Use coupon code "PREVIEW" to cut the price.
  • magnetic closure
  • interior removable pouch
  • available in 3 colors (Walnut/Gold pictured)
  • measures 11.5"W x 13"H x 5.5"D
  • Code "PREVIEW"
  • Expires 3/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
