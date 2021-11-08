Its' $2 under our previous mention, $26 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- measures 20" x 28"
- 2" gusseted design
- hypoallergenic resilient polyester fiberfill
- machine washable
Expires 11/11/2021
Apply coupon code "GET15" to knock an extra 15% off, making this a total of $19 off the list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Blue Mickey pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Otherwise, shipping is free for orders over $75.)
- measures 60" x 72"
- machine washable
That's $70 off and a great price for an 8-piece comforter set. Buy Now at Macy's
- The Twin set has six pieces (just 1 sham and 1 pillowcase instead of 2 of each).
- includes comforter, 2 shams, bedskirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- machine washable
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply code "F3N8V3CG" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Emoh US via Amazon.
- Available for this price in Grey. The other color options in Queen are $27.99.
- Additional size options are available from $23.99.
Save on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on thousands of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen decor, with prices from $2. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven for $17.99 ($31 low).
Brands on offer include Kenneth Cole, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Cord Shirt Jacket for $40 ($40 off)
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay.
That's a savings of $31 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- Assorted colors.
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
