Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Steel Extra-Slim Fit Non-Iron Performance Herringbone Dress Shirt in several colors (Mist pictured) for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from 13.5 to 17.5-36/37.