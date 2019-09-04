Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Textured Utility Blazer in Sky Captain for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in Black or Peatmoss for $24.99. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $4 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Red pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $45, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
At Macy's, spend $100 or more on select men's apparel, and take an extra 50% off. (Eligible items are as marked; discount appears in-cart.) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more (after discount) to bag free shipping. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
That's $63 off and the second lowest price we've seen, although we saw them for $8 less last month in a different color. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Steam pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
