Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ashford · 1 hr ago
Calvin Klein Men's Steadfast Watch
$69 $139
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ashford

Tips
  • Search for "K8S27141" to find it in black.
  • Search for "K8S27146" to find it in white.
  • Use coupon code "DNCKMQW69" to get this price.
Features
  • Swiss quartz movement
  • stainless steel band and case
  • water resistance to 165 feet
  • Model: K8S27141
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNCKMQW69 "
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Watches Ashford Calvin Klein
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register