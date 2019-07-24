- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim X Fit Suit in Navy for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $40 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $420. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to $84. With free shipping. that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago, $516 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Sport Coat in Taupe Check or Olive Plaid for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 36 to 56. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's takes 60% to 80% off a selection of men's suiting and shoes at Macy's via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit UltraFlex Velvet Plaid Sport Coat in Purple for $39.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our April mention, $310 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Palace Blue or Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Refined Stretch Classic Fit Chinos in Royal Navy or Light Caramel for $23.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now
