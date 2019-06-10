New
Macy's · 58 mins ago
Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim-Fit Suit
$140 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim-Fit Wool Suit in Navy for $199.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts the price to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last month, the lowest price we could find by $120, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 38 to 50
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/10/2019
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Suits Macy's Calvin Klein
Men's Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register