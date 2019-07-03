New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S and L sizes from 38 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 5 days ago
Calvin Klein Men's Plaid Slim Fit Suit
$180 $700
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein Men's Plaid Slim Fit Suit in Blue for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $520 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 46
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim X Fit Suit
$160 $600
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Slim X Fit Suit in Navy for $199.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $440 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 40 to 46
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
Macy's · 1 day ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat
$68 $450
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Vicuna or Grey for $67.96. Pad your order over $75 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $382 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 43
New
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Calvin Klein Suits and Sportcoats at Macy's
60% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 60% off a selection of Calvin Klein suits and sportcoats. Plus, coupon code "FOURTH" cuts an extra 20% off select styles. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 3 days ago
Men's Polo Shirts at Macy's
from $10
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 50% off a selection of men's Alfani and Club Room polo shirts with prices starting from $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $75 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Merve Slip-On Loafers
$40
free shipping
Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men's Merve Slip-On Loafers in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Supima Cotton Sweater
$29 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Calvin Klein directly and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Solid Raincoat
$80 $350
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Solid Raincoat in Black for $99.99. Apply coupon code "FOURTH" to drop it to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last week. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in select sizes from 40R to 48R
