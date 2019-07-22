Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Angelou for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention (which included shipping), and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 30x30 to 40x32
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- they're available in select sizes from
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 505 Regular-Fit Jeans in Kalsomine and Cabana for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price in Cabana, with free shipping for Prime members.
- available in select sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
