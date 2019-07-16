Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Striped Polo Shirt in White or Jelly Bean Green for $15.96 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied with our mention of another style from earlier today as the lowest price we've seen for any Calvin Klein men's Liquid Touch polo. (It's the best deal for this style by $9.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now