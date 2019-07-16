Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Angelou for $26.93 with free shipping. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same, although in fewer sizes.
- availabile in select waist sizes from 29 to 40 and inseams from 30 to 34
Expires 7/16/2019
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
- select waist sizes from 29 to 42 and inseams 30 to 34
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 29x32 to 42x30
Today only, Macy's offers the Heated Electric Plush Throw in several colors for $11.97. Coupon code "SHOPIT" cuts that to $8.98. With free shipping, that's $111 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 50" x 62"
- electric heater
- machine-washable
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Regular-Fit Contrast Collar Polo Shirt in Standard White for $15.96 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we've seen for any Calvin Klein men's Liquid Touch polo. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Striped Polo Shirt in White or Jelly Bean Green for $15.96 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied with our mention of another style from earlier today as the lowest price we've seen for any Calvin Klein men's Liquid Touch polo. (It's the best deal for this style by $9.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- Available in sizes S to XXL
