Macy's · 54 mins ago
$75 $350
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Solid Raincoat in Black for $99.99. Apply coupon code "JULY" to drop it to $74.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $275 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 40S to 48R
Details
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket
$40 $178
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in
Royal Navy Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to L
Macy's · 1 day ago
Calvin Klein Men's Colorblocked Track Jacket
$27 $118
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Colorblocked Track Jacket in
Heroic Grey Heather or Flame Orange for $26.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 15 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia · 3 days ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors (Boulder pictured) for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts that to $33.59. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Printed Sheath Dress
$50 $129
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Sheath Dress in Cream Multi for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 2 to 14
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Supima Cotton Sweater
$29 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under what you'd pay at Calvin Klein directly and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in our mention two weeks ago. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote
$63 $158
free shipping
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color by $43. Buy Now
Features
- 14" double handles
- One interior zip pocket and four slip pockets
