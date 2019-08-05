New
Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Black for $14.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Deal ends August 4. Buy Now

  • available in sizes XL and XXL only
