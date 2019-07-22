Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Shibori Watercolor Quick-Dry 7" Volley Swim Trunks in Palace Blue or Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Sheath One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Gingham Red pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our May mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 38
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some options are available via pickup.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the Time and Tru Women's Ribbed Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit in Fuschia Pink for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a strong price for such a swimsuit. Buy Now
- sizes XL only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 30% to 60% off a selection of bedding, luggage, kitchen items, and more via coupon code "3DAY" during its 3-Day Home Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 24. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
