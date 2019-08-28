Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Steam pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Market Place Valet via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Men's Twill TDU Pants in several colors for $19.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Spotlight Dri-FIT Basketball Pants in Blue Void for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $15. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43 with free shipping. That's $27 off list and tied with last month's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein X-Fit Stripe Slim Fit Suit in Charcoal or Navy for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a solid suit elsewhere. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Logo Rain Jacket in Lemon Chrome or Clear Combo for $51.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: This now qualifies for free shipping. Buy Now
