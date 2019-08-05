- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Officer Navy pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under our June mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Refined Stretch Classic Fit Chinos in several colors (Blue Cantrell pictured) for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $45 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Under Armour Men's Jersey Pants in Grey for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It now includes free shipping. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color by $43. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Angelou for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention (which included shipping), and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Varsity-Stripe High-Low Hem Hoodie in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
