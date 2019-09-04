New
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Calvin Klein Men's Refined Stretch Slim Fit Chino
$25 $70
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Refined Stretch Slim Fit Chinos in several colors (Poinsetta pictured) for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off list and tied with our August mention of a different color as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in waist sizes from 29 to 36 and inseams from 30 to 34
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pants Macy's Calvin Klein
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register