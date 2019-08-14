- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Ramses Oxford Shoes in Black or Brown for $120. Coupon code "MEN" knocks that to $48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Bahama Vent PFG Shoes in Ancient Fossil or Khaki for $27.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for any Columbia men's Bahama style shoes. (It's the best deal for this style now by $12.) Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's takes an extra 40% to 60% off select men's bags and backpacks via coupon code "MEN". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Angelou for $18.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Sateen Slim-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Officer Navy pictured) for $20.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under our June mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color by $43. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Refined Stretch Classic Fit Chinos in several colors (Blue Cantrell pictured) for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $45 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
