Ending today, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Modern Fit Suit Jacket in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $105.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $64, although we saw it for $6 less in our June mention. Buy Now
- available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 50
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Sport Coat in Taupe Check or Olive Plaid for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 36 to 56. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket in Greenstone for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's 3/4-Length Hooded Driver Jacket in Flame Orange for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $138 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Refined Stretch Classic Fit Chinos in Royal Navy or Light Caramel for $23.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 29x30 to 38x32
