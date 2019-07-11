New
Macy's · 30 mins ago
Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Polo
$20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Polo in Aster Purple, Royal Navy, or Violet Petal for $29.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts the price to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under last week's mention and the best price we've ever seen for a Calvin Klein polo. (It's the best deal today by $10.) Buy Now
Features
  • Available in select sizes from XS to XXL.
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY25"
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shirts Macy's Calvin Klein
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register