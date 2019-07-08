New
Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Polo
$20 $65
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Polo in several colors (Pastel Yellow pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "FOURTH25" cuts the price to $23.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our March mention and is the best price we've ever seen for a Calvin Klein polo. (It's a current low now by $19.) Buy Now
  • available in select sizes from XS to XXL
  • Code "FOURTH25"
  • Expires 7/8/2019
