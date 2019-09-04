New
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Calvin Klein Men's Daxton Dad Sneakers
$48 $130
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Daxton Dad Sneakers in Blue Multi for $47.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes from 7 to 13
