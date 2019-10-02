New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Calvin Klein Men's Covin Leather Oxford Dress Shoes
$42 $140
pickup at Macy's

That's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for Calvin Klein leather dress shoes in general.) Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise pad your order to over $49 to grab free shipping.
Features
  • available in Black in select sizes from 7 to 13
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Macy's Calvin Klein
Men's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register