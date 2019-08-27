Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Eyedictive offers the Calvin Klein Men's Classic Teardrop Aviator Sunglasses in Silver/Blue or Silver/Gold for $43. Coupon code "SUN15" cuts that price to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $49 for a very similar pair. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular with prices starting at $64.99. Coupon code "DNRB6" cuts those to $59.99 each. With free shipping, that's a savings of at least $93 off list and the lowest prices we could find by $35 and $10 respectively. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein X-Fit Stripe Slim Fit Suit in Charcoal or Navy for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a solid suit elsewhere. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Performance Women's Logo Rain Jacket in Lemon Chrome or Clear Combo for $51.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: This now qualifies for free shipping. Buy Now
